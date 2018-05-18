NxStage Forecasted to Earn Q2 2018 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share (NXTM)

NxStage (NASDAQ:NXTM) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for shares of NxStage in a research note issued on Monday, May 14th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor expects that the medical device company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for NxStage’s Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Get NxStage alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NxStage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised NxStage from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut NxStage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.71.

Shares of NASDAQ NXTM opened at $26.20 on Wednesday. NxStage has a 52 week low of $26.31 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.09 and a beta of -0.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXTM. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of NxStage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NxStage by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,247 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new stake in shares of NxStage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NxStage by 26.5% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,847 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of NxStage in the first quarter valued at approximately $430,000. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Winifred L. Swan sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total value of $85,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About NxStage

NxStage Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets products and services for patients suffering from chronic or acute kidney failure. Its primary product includes the System One, a portable hemodialysis system, which is used primarily for home hemodialysis and a range of dialysis therapies to deliver in the home setting.

Receive News & Ratings for NxStage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NxStage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.