NV5 Global (NVEE) Chairman Dickerson Wright Sells 8,363 Shares

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Chairman Dickerson Wright sold 8,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.56, for a total transaction of $481,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Dickerson Wright also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NV5 Global alerts:

On Friday, May 11th, Dickerson Wright sold 6,637 shares of NV5 Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $398,618.22.

On Monday, March 12th, Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of NV5 Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $545,100.00.

NV5 Global opened at $58.80 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. NV5 Global has a 1-year low of $57.90 and a 1-year high of $58.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $646.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.05.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $94.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.05 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 7.16%. sell-side analysts expect that NV5 Global will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. ValuEngine upgraded NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Roth Capital upped their price target on NV5 Global from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. BidaskClub upgraded NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Friday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 6,792.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Cue Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 264.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.