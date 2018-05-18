Nuveen Premium Income Municipa (NPV) Holdings Decreased by Doliver Capital Advisors LP

Doliver Capital Advisors LP reduced its position in Nuveen Premium Income Municipa (NYSE:NPV) by 39.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,430 shares during the quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Nuveen Premium Income Municipa were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Premium Income Municipa by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 14,341 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Premium Income Municipa by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 52,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Premium Income Municipa by 146.3% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 37,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 22,131 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Premium Income Municipa by 22.3% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Finally, Matisse Capital bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Premium Income Municipa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen Premium Income Municipa alerts:

Shares of Nuveen Premium Income Municipa opened at $12.16 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Nuveen Premium Income Municipa has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 14th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%.

Nuveen Premium Income Municipa Company Profile

There is no company description available for Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Premium Income Municipa (NYSE:NPV).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Premium Income Municipa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Premium Income Municipa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.