Numis Securities Lowers Thomas Cook Group (TCG) to Add

Thomas Cook Group (LON:TCG) was downgraded by investment analysts at Numis Securities to an “add” rating in a report released on Friday. They presently have a GBX 159 ($2.16) price target on the travel company’s stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 149 ($2.02). Numis Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 16.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TCG. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thomas Cook Group in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Thomas Cook Group in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Thomas Cook Group from GBX 122 ($1.65) to GBX 120 ($1.63) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thomas Cook Group in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.90) target price on shares of Thomas Cook Group in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 125.44 ($1.70).

Thomas Cook Group opened at GBX 136 ($1.84) on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Thomas Cook Group has a 12 month low of GBX 83.25 ($1.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 132.20 ($1.79).

Thomas Cook Group plc provides leisure travel services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Northern Europe, and Germany. The company operates through Group Tour Operator and Group Airline segments. It owns, manages, or franchises 190 own-brand hotels in 16 countries under the Casa Cook, Sunwing, Sunprime, Sunconnect, Sentido, Smartline, and Aldiana brands, as well as partner hotels.

