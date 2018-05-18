Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) Shares Gap Up to $2.29

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.19, but opened at $2.29. Northern Oil and Gas shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 5454000 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $3.00 price target on Northern Oil and Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Capital One upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Imperial Capital set a $3.00 price target on Northern Oil and Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $2.00 price target on Northern Oil and Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Northern Oil and Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.38.
Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $66.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.25 million.
Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile
Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.
