Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) Shares Gap Up to $2.29

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.19, but opened at $2.29. Northern Oil and Gas shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 5454000 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $3.00 price target on Northern Oil and Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Capital One upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Imperial Capital set a $3.00 price target on Northern Oil and Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $2.00 price target on Northern Oil and Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Northern Oil and Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.38.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $66.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.25 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 227.3% in the 1st quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 278,837 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 193,643 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 9,660.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 227,329 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 145.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 199,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 117,800 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 173,931 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 28,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 167,968 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 32,180 shares during the last quarter.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

