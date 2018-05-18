Northern 2 VCT (NTV) Raises Dividend to GBX 3.50 Per Share

Northern 2 VCT (LON:NTV) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share on Friday, July 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 21st. This is an increase from Northern 2 VCT’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON NTV traded up GBX 61.86 ($0.84) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 62.50 ($0.85). 2,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,484. Northern 2 VCT has a 12-month low of GBX 62 ($0.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 78 ($1.06).

Northern 2 VCT Company Profile

Northern 2 VCT PLC is a venture capital trust (VCT). The Company’s objective is to provide high long-term tax-free returns to investors through a combination of dividend yield and capital growth. The Company invests mainly in unquoted venture capital holdings. It also invests in unquoted the United Kingdom manufacturing and service businesses.

