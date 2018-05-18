Northern 2 VCT (NTV) Raises Dividend to GBX 3.50 Per Share

Posted by on May 18th, 2018 // No Comments

Northern 2 VCT (LON:NTV) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share on Friday, July 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 21st. This is an increase from Northern 2 VCT’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON NTV traded up GBX 61.86 ($0.84) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 62.50 ($0.85). 2,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,484. Northern 2 VCT has a 12-month low of GBX 62 ($0.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 78 ($1.06).

Northern 2 VCT Company Profile

Northern 2 VCT PLC is a venture capital trust (VCT). The Company’s objective is to provide high long-term tax-free returns to investors through a combination of dividend yield and capital growth. The Company invests mainly in unquoted venture capital holdings. It also invests in unquoted the United Kingdom manufacturing and service businesses.

Dividend History for Northern 2 VCT (LON:NTV)

Receive News & Ratings for Northern 2 VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern 2 VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply