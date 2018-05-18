Nordstrom Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (JWN)

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 6,033 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,728% compared to the typical volume of 330 put options.

In other news, CMO Scott A. Meden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $490,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ken Worzel sold 13,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total value of $671,035.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,428 shares of company stock valued at $1,793,068 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the first quarter worth $124,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the first quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom opened at $50.91 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $49.57 and a 1 year high of $51.56.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 60.72% and a net margin of 2.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 17th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JWN. ValuEngine downgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Nordstrom from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Piper Jaffray set a $48.00 price target on Nordstrom and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.32.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Credit. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name.

