Nord/LB Reiterates €45.00 Price Target for Vossloh (VOS)

Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($53.57) target price on Vossloh (ETR:VOS) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Independent Research set a €43.00 ($51.19) price target on Vossloh and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($50.00) price target on Vossloh and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Cfra set a €35.00 ($41.67) price target on Vossloh and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.62) price target on Vossloh and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €38.00 ($45.24) price objective on Vossloh and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Vossloh has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €46.33 ($55.16).

Get Vossloh alerts:

Vossloh opened at €41.75 ($49.70) on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Vossloh has a 12 month low of €36.60 ($43.57) and a 12 month high of €63.99 ($76.18).

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, Lifecycle Solutions, and Transportation. The Core Components division provides rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines.

Receive News & Ratings for Vossloh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vossloh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.