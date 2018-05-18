Nord/LB Analysts Give ElringKlinger (ZIL2) a €12.50 Price Target

ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) received a €12.50 ($14.88) price target from investment analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued on Friday. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 8.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ZIL2. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €25.00 ($29.76) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Independent Research set a €18.40 ($21.90) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Commerzbank set a €16.00 ($19.05) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($21.43) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €14.04 ($16.71).

Shares of ETR:ZIL2 traded down €0.42 ($0.50) during trading on Friday, hitting €13.72 ($16.33). 94,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,628. ElringKlinger has a 12-month low of €13.48 ($16.05) and a 12-month high of €20.48 ($24.38).

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks. The Original Equipment segment develops, manufactures, and sells cylinder-head and specialty gaskets, lightweight components, and thermal and acoustic parts for engine, transmission, and exhaust tract applications.

