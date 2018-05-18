Noble Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NE)

Noble Co. (NYSE:NE) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 14,131 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,669% compared to the average daily volume of 799 put options.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Noble by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 11,711 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Noble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Noble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Noble by 245.1% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Noble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noble stock opened at $5.85 on Friday. Noble has a twelve month low of $5.49 and a twelve month high of $5.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02. Noble had a negative net margin of 32.20% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $235.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Noble will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NE. ValuEngine raised shares of Noble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Noble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Noble and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Noble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.41.

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 8 drill ships, 6 semisubmersibles, and 14 jack ups. Noble Corporation plc was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

