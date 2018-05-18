NN (NNBR) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NN, Inc. is an independent manufacturer and supplier of high quality, precision steel balls and rollers to both domestic and international anti-friction bearing manufacturers. Precision steel balls and rollers are critical moving parts of anti-friction bearings used in a wide variety of automotive, industrial and other applications. NN also manufacturers a full line of precision injection molded components serving the bearing, automotive, instrumentation, fiber optic and consumer hardware markets. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Get NN alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered NN from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised NN from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on NN from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. NN presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.75.

NNBR remained flat at $$22.70 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,653. The firm has a market cap of $632.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.02. NN has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $22.95.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $169.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.81 million. NN had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. equities research analysts expect that NN will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NN by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,816,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,144,000 after purchasing an additional 24,497 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NN by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its stake in NN by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 38,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in NN by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 16,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in NN by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 10,718 shares in the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NN (NNBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.