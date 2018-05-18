NMI (NMIH) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $20.00 price target on shares of NMI and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NMI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NMI from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of NMI from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of NMI from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NMI has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.67.

Shares of NMI opened at $17.00 on Monday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 0.89. NMI has a 52-week low of $16.40 and a 52-week high of $16.65.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $59.55 million during the quarter. NMI had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.27%. equities research analysts forecast that NMI will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NMI news, SVP Julie Norberg sold 3,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $52,425.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick L. Mathis sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $331,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 9,206 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter worth about $391,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 130.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 206,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 117,150 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter worth about $614,000. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

