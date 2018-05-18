Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Reduces Holdings in Ishares S&P 500 (IVV)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. decreased its position in shares of Ishares S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Ishares S&P 500 were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ishares S&P 500 during the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ishares S&P 500 by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Moller Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Ishares S&P 500 by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 127,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,176,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ishares S&P 500 by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 54,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,530,000 after buying an additional 31,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rezny Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ishares S&P 500 by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 63,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,002,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $273.88 on Friday. Ishares S&P 500 has a 52-week low of $272.52 and a 52-week high of $273.81.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

