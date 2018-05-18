NICE Systems (NICE) Given Buy Rating at Jefferies Group

NICE Systems (NASDAQ:NICE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They presently have a $119.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NICE. Zacks Investment Research raised NICE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. BidaskClub downgraded NICE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of NICE Systems in a research note on Sunday, February 18th. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective (up from $91.00) on shares of NICE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised NICE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. NICE Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.38.

NICE opened at $103.75 on Wednesday. NICE Systems has a fifty-two week low of $102.88 and a fifty-two week high of $104.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 44.91, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.73.

NICE Systems (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.16). NICE Systems had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $340.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.87 million. research analysts forecast that NICE Systems will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NICE. Ostrum Asset Management bought a new position in shares of NICE Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its stake in shares of NICE Systems by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. bought a new position in shares of NICE Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NICE Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of NICE Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 44.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Customer Engagement and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and delivered in the cloud, as well as on premise.

