Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.50.

Nexstar Media Group opened at $68.20 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.73. Nexstar Media Group has a twelve month low of $66.80 and a twelve month high of $67.95.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $615.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.37 million. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXST. Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,716,000. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,515,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,748,000 after acquiring an additional 765,700 shares during the period. P2 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,865,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,044,000 after acquiring an additional 692,829 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,134,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,745,000 after acquiring an additional 430,454 shares during the period. Finally, Simcoe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 605,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,387,000 after acquiring an additional 244,785 shares during the period.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. It focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in medium-sized markets. The company offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

