Newpark Resources (NR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Newpark Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Newpark Resources posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 350%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newpark Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.98. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Newpark Resources.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Newpark Resources had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $227.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Johnson Rice raised Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

Newpark Resources stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $942.22 million, a P/E ratio of 107.50 and a beta of 1.47. Newpark Resources has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $10.70.

In other Newpark Resources news, VP Matthew Lanigan sold 18,913 shares of Newpark Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $198,964.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $263,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bruce Campbell Smith sold 43,750 shares of Newpark Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $459,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 313,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,293,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 407,658 shares of company stock worth $4,149,904. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Newpark Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $12,384,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Newpark Resources by 98.0% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,601,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,974,000 after purchasing an additional 792,855 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Newpark Resources by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,088,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,158,000 after purchasing an additional 533,813 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its holdings in Newpark Resources by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 945,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,129,000 after purchasing an additional 206,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Newpark Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $1,419,000.

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling fluids products and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

