Newmont Mining Co. (NEM) Position Increased by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of Newmont Mining Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 155,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Newmont Mining were worth $6,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Afam Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmont Mining by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Afam Capital Inc. now owns 75,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in Newmont Mining by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 92,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Newmont Mining by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 51,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmont Mining by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 11,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Newmont Mining by 15.4% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Gary J. Goldberg sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $38,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William N. Macgowan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $194,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $794,165 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NEM. TheStreet raised shares of Newmont Mining from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Newmont Mining from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Mining in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Mining in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Newmont Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.93.

Shares of Newmont Mining opened at $39.36 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Newmont Mining Co. has a 52 week low of $39.43 and a 52 week high of $39.73.

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Newmont Mining had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Newmont Mining Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 7th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 6th. Newmont Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.36%.

About Newmont Mining

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of February 22, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 68.5 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 23,000 square miles.

