New York State Teachers Retirement System Takes Position in WESCO International (WCC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 169.8% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,793,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,805 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,106,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,431,000 after purchasing an additional 12,631 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 505,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,460,000 after purchasing an additional 290,016 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 460,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,391,000 after purchasing an additional 147,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 429,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,248,000 after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares during the last quarter.

WESCO International opened at $59.05 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. WESCO International has a 52-week low of $59.10 and a 52-week high of $59.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.85.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

WCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS initiated coverage on shares of WESCO International in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.60.

In other WESCO International news, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $38,826.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,116 shares in the company, valued at $661,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total transaction of $46,851.09. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,644.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,828 shares of company stock valued at $176,382 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

