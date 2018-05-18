New York State Teachers Retirement System Takes $399,000 Position in FormFactor (FORM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 29,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,682,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,273,000 after purchasing an additional 54,625 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,504,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,192,000 after purchasing an additional 618,775 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,556,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,355,000 after purchasing an additional 299,880 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 877,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,733,000 after purchasing an additional 239,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 859,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,443,000 after purchasing an additional 197,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor opened at $13.30 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. FormFactor has a 52-week low of $13.15 and a 52-week high of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $964.02 million, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.37.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. FormFactor had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $118.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that FormFactor will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on FORM shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of FormFactor from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of FormFactor in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.93.

In other FormFactor news, CFO Michael M. Ludwig sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $587,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 242,887 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,675.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total transaction of $105,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,789 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,620 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, thermal sub-systems, and reliability test systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

