New Relic (NEWR) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its position in shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) by 24.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 107,548 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 34,583 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in New Relic were worth $7,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 11,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 76,201 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,152 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on New Relic from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on New Relic from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on New Relic from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.79.

Shares of New Relic opened at $90.13 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com . New Relic has a one year low of $87.30 and a one year high of $89.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.80 and a beta of 0.65.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $98.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.34 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 20.14% and a negative net margin of 12.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. equities analysts predict that New Relic will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Erica Schultz sold 1,800 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $131,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 22,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,220.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James R. Gochee sold 4,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $293,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 328,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,076,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 358,904 shares of company stock valued at $26,833,566. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides digital intelligence products worldwide. The company's cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Digital Intelligence Platform, which enables organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. It provides New Relic Application Performance Management that offers visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser, a product that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

