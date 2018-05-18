Nevro (NVRO) CFO Sells $532,980.00 in Stock

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total transaction of $532,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Andrew H. Galligan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 1st, Andrew H. Galligan sold 7,000 shares of Nevro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total transaction of $560,700.00.

NVRO stock opened at $74.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 7.99 and a quick ratio of 6.17. Nevro has a 52-week low of $76.34 and a 52-week high of $78.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.42 and a beta of -0.52.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Nevro had a negative net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $97.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Nevro will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVRO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on shares of Nevro in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo cut shares of Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Nevro from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Nevro by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,234 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 11,095 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nevro by 600.3% during the fourth quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 23,221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 19,905 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Nevro by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 887,402 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,266,000 after buying an additional 125,632 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nevro during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,630,000. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nevro during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

