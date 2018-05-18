Neuburgh Advisers LLC Has $1.64 Million Position in HealthEquity (HQY)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,088 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBW Capital LLC grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 69,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Gary D. Robinson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ashley Dreier sold 71,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total transaction of $4,659,360.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,943.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 610,900 shares of company stock valued at $40,761,953 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HQY opened at $72.24 on Friday. HealthEquity has a fifty-two week low of $71.00 and a fifty-two week high of $71.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 103.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.39.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 19th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. HealthEquity had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $60.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.46 million. research analysts expect that HealthEquity will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on HQY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HealthEquity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.30.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

