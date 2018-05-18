Netflix (NFLX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.93 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) to post $3.93 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Netflix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.95 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.91 billion. Netflix reported sales of $2.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Netflix will report full-year sales of $16.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.96 billion to $16.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $20.19 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $18.56 billion to $21.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Netflix.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Netflix had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 13th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Jaffray increased their price objective on shares of Netflix to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.12.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 700 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.75, for a total transaction of $195,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,191.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director A George Battle sold 10,000 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.87, for a total transaction of $3,098,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,965.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,230 shares of company stock worth $77,215,089 over the last quarter. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,816,614 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,920,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,420 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Netflix by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,794,760 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,302,183,000 after purchasing an additional 837,285 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,400,513 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $842,878,000 after purchasing an additional 143,321 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Netflix by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,798,067 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $729,077,000 after purchasing an additional 159,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Netflix by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,565,543 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $757,733,000 after purchasing an additional 59,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix opened at $325.22 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Netflix has a 1-year low of $325.21 and a 1-year high of $328.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $142.66 billion, a PE ratio of 260.18, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.97.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

