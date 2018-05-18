NetEase (NTES) Price Target Cut to $255.00 by Analysts at Barclays

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) had its price target dropped by analysts at Barclays to $255.00 in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays’ target price suggests a potential upside of 3.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NTES. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on NetEase to $301.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Benchmark cut their target price on NetEase from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded NetEase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.40.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $246.16 on Friday. NetEase has a 52 week low of $264.17 and a 52 week high of $269.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 372,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,542,000 after acquiring an additional 64,830 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,804,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 114,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,172,000 after acquiring an additional 10,558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.55% of the company’s stock.

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game Services; Advertising Services; and E-mail, E-commerce and Others segments. It offers PC-client massively multi-player online role-playing games and mobile games; and distributes its point cards to gamers.

