Net Element (NETE) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

Shares of Net Element traded up $0.04, reaching $7.77, during trading on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 92 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,361. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Net Element has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $7.84. The stock has a market cap of $29.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.79.

Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.01. Net Element had a negative return on equity of 125.43% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $15.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.20 million. analysts expect that Net Element will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Net Element stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) by 39.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,008 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Net Element worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Net Element Company Profile

Net Element, Inc operates as a financial technology and value-added solutions company worldwide. It operates in three segments: North America Transaction Solutions, Mobile Solutions, and Online Solutions. The North America Transaction Solutions segment provides technology and services that businesses require to accept cashless transaction for retail card-present, e-commerce, or card-not-present mail order/telephone order transactions; and Aptito, a cloud-based point of sale (POS) platform, which includes hospitality, mobile POS, and small to medium sized business retail POS applications, as well as offers mobile payment and merchant back office reporting services, and merchant performance analytical tools.

