NCR Co. (NCR) Holdings Trimmed by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp reduced its holdings in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,779 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,067 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in NCR were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BB&T Corp boosted its position in shares of NCR by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 9,826 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of NCR by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 31,015 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of NCR by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 68,459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in NCR by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in NCR by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NCR opened at $31.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.90. NCR Co. has a 52 week low of $30.27 and a 52 week high of $30.71.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. NCR had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 70.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. equities analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NCR news, EVP Paul Langenbahn sold 4,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total value of $153,295.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael D. Hayford acquired 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.28 per share, with a total value of $512,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 178,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,212,249.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NCR. Oppenheimer set a $51.00 price target on shares of NCR and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of NCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. DA Davidson set a $33.00 price target on shares of NCR and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NCR from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.57.

NCR Corporation provides omni-channel technology solutions that enable businesses connect, interact, and transact with their customers worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms and applications and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention applications, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

