NCI Building Systems (NCS) Shares Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lifted its position in NCI Building Systems (NYSE:NCS) by 38.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 262,373 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,636 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in NCI Building Systems were worth $4,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of NCI Building Systems in the fourth quarter worth $282,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of NCI Building Systems in the fourth quarter worth $338,000. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NCI Building Systems in the fourth quarter worth $378,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NCI Building Systems in the fourth quarter worth $378,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NCI Building Systems by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 12,523 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NCI Building Systems alerts:

NCI Building Systems opened at $18.55 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. NCI Building Systems has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $18.35.

NCI Building Systems (NYSE:NCS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The construction company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $421.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.81 million. NCI Building Systems had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that NCI Building Systems will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCI Building Systems announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 7th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Kathleen J. Affeldt sold 21,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $392,184.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,688. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of NCI Building Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NCI Building Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of NCI Building Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of NCI Building Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on NCI Building Systems from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. NCI Building Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

About NCI Building Systems

NCI Building Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets metal products for the nonresidential construction industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Engineered Building Systems, Metal Components, and Metal Coil Coating. The Engineered Building Systems segment offers engineered structural members and panels; and self-storage building systems under the Metallic, Mid-West Steel, A & S, All American, Mesco, Star, Ceco, Robertson, Garco, Heritage, and SteelBuilding.com brands to builders, general contractors, developers, and end users directly, as well as through private label companies.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCI Building Systems (NYSE:NCS).

Receive News & Ratings for NCI Building Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCI Building Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.