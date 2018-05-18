Navistar International (NAV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.47 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) will announce sales of $2.47 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Navistar International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.65 billion and the lowest is $2.34 billion. Navistar International reported sales of $2.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navistar International will report full-year sales of $9.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.26 billion to $9.90 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $10.36 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $9.97 billion to $10.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Navistar International.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 0.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.76) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $49.00 price target on Navistar International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Navistar International in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $52.00 price target on Navistar International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray set a $44.00 price target on Navistar International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NAV. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Navistar International by 230.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 986,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,307,000 after purchasing an additional 688,259 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Navistar International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,833,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Navistar International by 426.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 409,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,331,000 after purchasing an additional 331,900 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP grew its holdings in Navistar International by 178.5% in the fourth quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 444,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,040,000 after purchasing an additional 284,604 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Navistar International in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,668,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navistar International traded up $0.58, hitting $39.27, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 392,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,086. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.50. Navistar International has a 1 year low of $38.19 and a 1 year high of $38.55.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services. It manufactures and distributes Class 4 through 8 trucks and buses in the common carrier, private carrier, government, leasing, construction, energy/petroleum, military vehicle, and student and commercial transportation markets under the International and IC brands; and designs, engineers, and produces sheet metal components, including truck cabs and engines.

