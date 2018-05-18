Navios Maritime Partners (NMM) and SEACOR (CKH) Head-To-Head Analysis

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE: NMM) and SEACOR (NYSE:CKH) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.1% of Navios Maritime Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.9% of SEACOR shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of SEACOR shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Navios Maritime Partners has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SEACOR has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Navios Maritime Partners and SEACOR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navios Maritime Partners -1.78% 3.40% 2.01% SEACOR 9.03% 1.61% 0.68%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Navios Maritime Partners and SEACOR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navios Maritime Partners $211.65 million 1.47 -$15.09 million $0.16 11.63 SEACOR $577.89 million 1.67 $61.64 million $1.29 41.23

SEACOR has higher revenue and earnings than Navios Maritime Partners. Navios Maritime Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SEACOR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Navios Maritime Partners and SEACOR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navios Maritime Partners 1 3 1 0 2.00 SEACOR 0 2 0 0 2.00

Navios Maritime Partners presently has a consensus target price of $2.33, suggesting a potential upside of 25.00%. SEACOR has a consensus target price of $48.50, suggesting a potential downside of 8.82%. Given Navios Maritime Partners’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Navios Maritime Partners is more favorable than SEACOR.

Dividends

Navios Maritime Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. SEACOR does not pay a dividend. Navios Maritime Partners pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

SEACOR beats Navios Maritime Partners on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters. Its fleet comprises 17 Panamax vessels, 13 Capesize vessels, 3 Ultra-Handymax vessels, and 7 container vessels. Navios GP L.L.C. serves as the general partner of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Monaco.

SEACOR Company Profile

SEACOR Holdings Inc., a diversified holding company, engages in transportation, and logistics and risk management consultancy businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services segment owns and operates a diversified fleet of marine transportation, and towing and bunkering assets. This segment also operates carriers for the United States coastwise trade of crude oil, petroleum, and chemical products; and owns and operates dry bulk carriers. In addition, the company's Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services segment provides terminal support and technical ship management services, as well as pure car/truck carrier, liner, and short-sea transportation services. Its Inland Transportation & Logistics Services segment markets and operates river transportation equipment for moving agricultural and industrial commodities and containers, and petroleum products; owns and operates multi-modal terminal facilities; and operates barge fleeting locations and transshipment terminal. The company's Witt O'Brien's segment provides resilience solutions for areas of critical infrastructure. The company also engages in lending and leasing activities; and agricultural commodity trading and logistics business; and provision of general aviation services. SEACOR Holdings Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

