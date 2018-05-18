Nautilus, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share (NLS)

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) – Research analysts at Imperial Capital cut their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Nautilus in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 15th. Imperial Capital analyst G. Kelly now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. Imperial Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.77 million. Nautilus had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NLS. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nautilus in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. B. Riley increased their price target on Nautilus from $16.75 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Nautilus in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Nautilus in a report on Monday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Shares of Nautilus opened at $15.70 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a market capitalization of $474.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.27. Nautilus has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $15.85.

Nautilus declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, March 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Bruce M. Cazenave sold 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $176,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 389,044 shares in the company, valued at $6,423,116.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce M. Cazenave sold 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total value of $69,389.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 381,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,946,706.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,252 shares of company stock worth $469,875 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NLS. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,781,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,785,000 after purchasing an additional 539,291 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 367.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 452,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after purchasing an additional 355,709 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 155.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 584,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after purchasing an additional 355,583 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nautilus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,192,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 208.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 331,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 223,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, elliptical machine, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, kettlebell weights, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

