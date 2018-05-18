National Western Life (NWLI) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of National Western Life (NASDAQ:NWLI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Western Life from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd.

Shares of NWLI stock traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $300.73. 5 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,017. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.34. National Western Life has a 52 week low of $293.25 and a 52 week high of $295.00.

National Western Life (NASDAQ:NWLI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $247.82 million during the quarter. National Western Life had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 5.71%.

In related news, CEO Ross R. Moody sold 608 shares of National Western Life stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.48, for a total transaction of $189,987.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,264.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Robert L. Moody sold 726 shares of National Western Life stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.58, for a total transaction of $232,741.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,166,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,987,345.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,713 shares of company stock valued at $541,906 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in National Western Life by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,746 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in National Western Life by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 150,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in National Western Life by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 62,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in National Western Life by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 60,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in National Western Life by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,528,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

About National Western Life

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, and Annuities segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

