National Bank of Canada (NA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $62.84

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$62.84 and last traded at C$63.02, with a volume of 237830 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$63.21.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$67.50.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported C$1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.41 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.72 billion. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 18.84%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 23rd.

In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Brian A. Davis sold 1,000 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.31, for a total transaction of C$63,310.00.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

