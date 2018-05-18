National Bank Financial Raises InterRent REIT (IIP.UN) Price Target to C$10.75

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP.UN) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$10.25 to C$10.75 in a report released on Tuesday. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IIP.UN. Scotiabank raised InterRent REIT from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on InterRent REIT from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on InterRent REIT from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on InterRent REIT from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on InterRent REIT from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$11.15.

InterRent REIT opened at C$10.90 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. InterRent REIT has a one year low of C$7.31 and a one year high of C$10.19.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

