National Bank Financial Comments on Premium Brands Holdings Co.’s FY2018 Earnings (PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Premium Brands in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 15th. National Bank Financial analyst L. Aghazarian now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.83 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.17. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $5.43 EPS.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. CIBC set a C$116.00 target price on Premium Brands and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Premium Brands from C$118.00 to C$134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Premium Brands from C$98.50 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$132.14.

Premium Brands opened at C$118.09 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Premium Brands has a 52 week low of C$88.69 and a 52 week high of C$122.77.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C($0.25). The company had revenue of C$585.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$611.90 million. Premium Brands had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 3.82%.

In other Premium Brands news, Director Stephen Sposari sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.77, for a total value of C$642,466.00. Also, Director John Stephen Beliveau sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.52, for a total value of C$597,600.00.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides premium and natural processed meat products, specialty deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle, entres, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, specialty pastas, and sushi products.

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.