National Bank Financial Comments on Metro Inc.’s Q3 2018 Earnings (MRU)

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) – National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Metro in a research report issued on Sunday, May 13th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar expects that the company will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Metro’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

MRU has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Metro from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$46.00 price target on shares of Metro in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Metro from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Metro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$46.60.

Shares of Metro opened at C$42.72 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Metro has a one year low of C$38.32 and a one year high of C$46.47.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.01. Metro had a net margin of 41.75% and a return on equity of 158.77%. The firm had revenue of C$2.90 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 2nd.

In other news, insider Simon Rivet sold 10,800 shares of Metro stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.00, for a total transaction of C$442,800.00. Also, Director La Flèche Eric Richer sold 125,000 shares of Metro stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.11, for a total transaction of C$5,013,750.00. Insiders have sold a total of 144,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,804,895 over the last ninety days.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc operates as a retailer and distributor in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets, discount and drug stores, and food stores that provide grocery products, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, prepared meals, fruits and vegetables, meats, and frozen foods.

