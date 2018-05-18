Mylan Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (MYL)

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 119,236 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,034% compared to the average daily volume of 3,805 call options.

In other Mylan news, Director Robert J. Coury sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $6,015,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Rajiv Malik sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $2,045,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 503,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,608,453.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 269,287 shares of company stock valued at $11,034,960. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Mylan alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MYL. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Mylan in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mylan in the 4th quarter worth $190,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in Mylan by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Mylan in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mylan in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase set a $53.00 price target on shares of Mylan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank set a $50.00 price target on shares of Mylan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mylan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $41.00 price target on shares of Mylan and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Leerink Swann upgraded shares of Mylan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.02.

Shares of Mylan opened at $40.08 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. Mylan has a 52 week low of $38.30 and a 52 week high of $39.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Mylan had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 6.04%. Mylan’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Mylan will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, brand name, and over-the-counter (OTC) products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. It offers pharmaceutical products in tablet, capsule, injectable, transdermal patch, gel, nebulized, and cream or ointment forms.

Receive News & Ratings for Mylan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mylan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.