M&T Bank (MTB) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of M&T Bank have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Also, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the trailing four quarters. First-quarter 2018 net operating earnings reflected top-line growth, with improved credit quality. However, decrease in loan and deposit balances, along with elevated expenses, were undermining factors. Overall, M&T Bank’s top-line growth looks encouraging given its diverse fee income base, amid improving economy. Also, the bank’s involvement in steady capital-deployment activities boosts shareholders’ confidence. Recently, it announced a 7% hike in its quarterly common stock dividend. Further, M&T Bank's focus on expansion through inorganic growth opportunities bodes well for the long term. However, consistently rising expenses due to ongoing investments remains a concern.”

Get M&T Bank alerts:

MTB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Jaffray restated a hold rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. UBS downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $190.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of M&T Bank from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $179.06.

M&T Bank traded down $1.60, reaching $182.65, during mid-day trading on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 9,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.91. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $183.17 and a 12 month high of $184.92.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 23.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. research analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $745.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

In related news, insider Sabeth Siddique sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $177,957.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,572.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.85, for a total transaction of $194,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,170,585.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,037 shares of company stock valued at $580,078 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in M&T Bank by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 375,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,194,000 after acquiring an additional 73,689 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in M&T Bank by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 135,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in M&T Bank by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its position in M&T Bank by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 98,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 514,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,057,000 after acquiring an additional 20,275 shares during the last quarter. 80.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide retail and commercial banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on M&T Bank (MTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.