M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,923 Shares of Avangrid (AGR)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 4th quarter worth about $4,610,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 706,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,749,000 after acquiring an additional 17,415 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 205,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,419,000 after acquiring an additional 7,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGR opened at $51.47 on Friday. Avangrid has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $52.14. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. research analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.64%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Avangrid in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Avangrid from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Avangrid in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avangrid has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.21.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. As of December 31, 2017, the company delivered electricity to approximately 2.2 million electric utility customers, as well as natural gas to approximately 1 million natural gas public utility customers; and owned approximately 67.5 billion cubic feet of net working gas storage capacity.

