M&T Bank Corp Has $1.80 Million Position in Rogers Communications (RCI)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,281 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 466.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 7,469 shares during the last quarter. 48.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on RCI shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

NYSE RCI opened at $48.43 on Friday. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of $48.20 and a 12 month high of $48.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.84.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 30.77%. analysts predict that Rogers Communications will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3821 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 8th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.56%.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. The company's Wireless segment offers wireless telecommunications services to consumers and businesses under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications. This segment distributes its products through independent dealer networks, company-owned retail stores, retail chains and convenience stores, e-commerce sites, call centers and outbound telemarketing, and other distribution channels.

