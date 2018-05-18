M&T Bank Corp Has $1.71 Million Position in Viacom Inc (VIAB)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Viacom Inc (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Viacom were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIAB. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Viacom in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Lehman Financial Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Viacom in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viacom in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Hourglass Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Viacom in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viacom in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIAB opened at $28.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Viacom Inc has a 12-month low of $28.44 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.45.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Viacom had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 24.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Viacom’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Viacom Inc will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

VIAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Viacom from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Viacom from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Viacom from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Viacom in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Viacom, Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. The company creates television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, games, consumer products, podcasts, live events, and social media experiences. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment.

