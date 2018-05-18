MPLX (MPLX) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in MPLX (NYSE:MPLX) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MPLX were worth $5,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPLX. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of MPLX by 237.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,312,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $142,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,805 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MPLX by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 23,994,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $851,087,000 after purchasing an additional 558,887 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MPLX during the fourth quarter worth about $566,000. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of MPLX by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,884,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,856,000 after purchasing an additional 458,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of MPLX by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,693,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,054,000 after purchasing an additional 433,726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPLX opened at $35.81 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.25. MPLX has a fifty-two week low of $34.79 and a fifty-two week high of $35.13.

MPLX (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. MPLX had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 21.88%. MPLX’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that MPLX will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 7th were issued a $0.6175 dividend. This is a positive change from MPLX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 4th. MPLX’s payout ratio is currently 233.02%.

MPLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MPLX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of MPLX in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of MPLX in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho set a $41.00 target price on MPLX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Guggenheim raised MPLX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MPLX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

MPLX Profile

MPLX LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream energy infrastructure assets. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing segments. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs); and gathering, transportation, and storage of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

