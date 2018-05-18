Morpheus Labs Hits Market Cap of $10.86 Million (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. Morpheus Labs has a market capitalization of $10.86 million and $466,793.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Morpheus Labs token can now be bought for about $0.0615 or 0.00000760 BTC on exchanges including Qryptos, DDEX and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00008202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003793 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00021116 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000826 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.81 or 0.00714869 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012382 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00052420 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00181345 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00081582 BTC.

About Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs’ genesis date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 176,560,198 tokens. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Morpheus Labs’ official website is token.morpheuslabs.io

Buying and Selling Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Qryptos, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Morpheus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

