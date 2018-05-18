Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 123,156 Shares of Citigroup (C)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Citigroup (NYSE:C) by 80.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 123,156 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 8,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 119,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Citigroup by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 76,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,600,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Citigroup opened at $71.56 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.55. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $72.75.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.89 billion. Citigroup had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a positive return on equity of 8.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 7th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 24.02%.

C has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Citigroup from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.92.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

