Monroe Bank & Trust MI Purchases 292 Shares of The Home Depot (HD)

Monroe Bank & Trust MI raised its position in shares of The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,779 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust MI’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RDL Financial Inc. purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $342,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $22,423,000. Ford Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $582,000. 70.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.95.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Mark Holifield sold 45,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total transaction of $8,510,375.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,693,072.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Gregory D. Brenneman purchased 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $178.29 per share, with a total value of $3,000,085.83. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 46,332 shares in the company, valued at $8,260,532.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 214,576 shares of company stock valued at $39,731,257. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot opened at $185.33 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $217.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. The Home Depot has a 52-week low of $186.51 and a 52-week high of $189.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.37.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.17 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 399.15% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

The Home Depot Profile

Warning: file_get_contents(https://ca.finance.yahoo.com/quote/HD/profile?p=HD): failed to open stream: HTTP request failed! HTTP/1.0 504 Connection Timed Out

in /home/thecerbatgem/public_html/download.php on line 7

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.