Monolithic Power Systems Inc (MPWR) CEO Sells $2,234,982.75 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MPWR) CEO Michael Hsing sold 17,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.75, for a total transaction of $2,234,982.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,651,881.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Hsing also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

On Friday, May 4th, Michael Hsing sold 18,581 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $2,229,905.81.

On Monday, April 2nd, Michael Hsing sold 20,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $2,238,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Michael Hsing sold 53,029 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total transaction of $6,282,875.92.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Michael Hsing sold 20,429 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.15, for a total transaction of $2,270,683.35.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $128.76 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $126.13 and a 12 month high of $127.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 69.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.29.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The company had revenue of $129.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denver Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 89,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,333,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.80.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.