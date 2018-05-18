Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Invests $440,000 in MuleSoft (MULE) Stock

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in MuleSoft (NYSE:MULE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in MuleSoft by 618.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 156,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 134,688 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MuleSoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $539,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in MuleSoft by 44.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 11,936 shares during the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners purchased a new position in MuleSoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $465,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in MuleSoft by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 14,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

Get MuleSoft alerts:

In other news, SVP Robert Horton sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total transaction of $1,534,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,120,464.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann L. Winblad sold 8,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.52, for a total transaction of $390,440.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 351,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,633,554.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 422,509 shares of company stock valued at $13,124,730.

MuleSoft stock opened at $44.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.52 and a beta of -3.73. MuleSoft has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $44.75.

MuleSoft (NYSE:MULE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $88.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.56 million. MuleSoft had a negative net margin of 26.98% and a negative return on equity of 32.10%. The business’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. equities analysts expect that MuleSoft will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

MULE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray cut shares of MuleSoft from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MuleSoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of MuleSoft from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of MuleSoft from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on shares of MuleSoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

MuleSoft Profile

MuleSoft, Inc provides Anypoint Platform that allows customers to connect their applications, data, and devices in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform also enables a self-serve infrastructure through discoverable building blocks or nodes that can be used and reused to compose applications.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MULE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MuleSoft (NYSE:MULE).

Receive News & Ratings for MuleSoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MuleSoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.