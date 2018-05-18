Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Acquires New Stake in 8Point3 Energy Partners LP (CAFD)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of 8Point3 Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:CAFD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of 8Point3 Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of 8Point3 Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $136,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of 8Point3 Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $141,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of 8Point3 Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of 8Point3 Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. 14.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAFD. BidaskClub raised shares of 8Point3 Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 21st. B. Riley set a $13.00 target price on shares of 8Point3 Energy Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of 8Point3 Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of 8Point3 Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of 8Point3 Energy Partners from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.27.

Shares of CAFD stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 5.20. 8Point3 Energy Partners LP has a one year low of $12.14 and a one year high of $12.16.

8Point3 Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CAFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The energy company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $10.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.17 million. 8Point3 Energy Partners had a net margin of 28.84% and a return on equity of 1.96%. sell-side analysts anticipate that 8Point3 Energy Partners LP will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

8Point3 Energy Partners Company Profile

8point3 Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates solar energy generation projects in the United States. It owns interests in 10 utility-scale solar energy projects; and 4 commercial and industrial solar energy projects, as well as a portfolio of residential DG solar assets.

