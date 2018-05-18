Millennium Management LLC Has $430,000 Stake in Hennessy Advisors (HNNA)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) by 53.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 30,229 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Hennessy Advisors worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Hennessy Advisors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 65.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 13,475 shares in the last quarter. Weber Alan W increased its holdings in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 30,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 10,418 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 8,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HNNA opened at $18.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.72. Hennessy Advisors has a 1 year low of $18.67 and a 1 year high of $18.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $14.01 million during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors had a net margin of 36.98% and a return on equity of 28.70%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 16th.

About Hennessy Advisors

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

