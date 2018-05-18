Millennium Management LLC Has $419,000 Stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (USPH)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 79.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,468 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 28,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. BTIM Corp. boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 280,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,256,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 13,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $1,254,924.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $114,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,204 shares of company stock valued at $3,383,648 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $92.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.54, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.70 and a 12 month high of $91.05.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $108.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.18 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.90%. research analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.23%.

USPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Group set a $76.00 price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.40.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

