Milacron (MCRN) vs. ACM Research (ACMR) Head to Head Review

ACM Research (NASDAQ: ACMR) and Milacron (NYSE:MCRN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ACM Research and Milacron, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACM Research 0 0 3 0 3.00 Milacron 0 0 2 0 3.00

ACM Research presently has a consensus target price of $14.33, suggesting a potential upside of 25.73%. Milacron has a consensus target price of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.51%. Given ACM Research’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ACM Research is more favorable than Milacron.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.1% of ACM Research shares are held by institutional investors. 51.9% of ACM Research shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Milacron shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ACM Research and Milacron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACM Research N/A N/A N/A Milacron 2.51% -77.35% 6.83%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ACM Research and Milacron’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACM Research $36.51 million 4.26 -$310,000.00 $0.19 60.00 Milacron $1.23 billion 1.15 $1.10 million $1.69 11.93

Milacron has higher revenue and earnings than ACM Research. Milacron is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ACM Research, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ACM Research beats Milacron on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for conventional two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment. The company markets and sells its products under the Ultra C brand name through direct sales force and third-party representatives. ACM Research, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Milacron

Milacron Holdings Corp. manufactures, distributes, and services engineered and customized systems within the plastic technology and processing industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Plastic Processing Technologies (APPT), Melt Delivery and Control Systems (MDCS), and Fluid Technologies (Fluids). The APPT segment designs, manufactures, and sells injection molding, blow molding, and extrusion equipment; and auxiliary systems and related parts and service. This segment serves companies who serve in the consumer goods, packaging, electronics, medical, automotive, and construction end markets. The MDCS segment designs, manufactures, and sells hot runner systems, process control systems, mold bases and components, and aftermarket parts and related technologies and services for injection molding, as well as maintenance, repair, and operating supplies for plastic processing operations. This segment serves customers in the plastic processing value chain and manufacturing spectrum, including OEMs, molders, and mold makers in the consumer goods, electronics, automotive, packaging, and medical end markets. The Fluids segment manufactures and markets coolants, lubricants, process cleaners, and corrosion inhibitors that are used in metalworking processes, such as cutting, grinding, stamping, forming, and high speed machining. This segment's products are used in various markets, such as aerospace, medical, automotive, industrial components and machinery, bearings, munitions, packaging, job shops, and glass and mirror production. The company was formerly known as Milacron LLC and changed its name to Milacron Holdings Corp. in May 2012. The company was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

